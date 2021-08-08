Saturday Was a Busy Day at Page High School

Vaccines, Fun & Football at Page High School

There was a steady stream of people Saturday when the City of Page held their COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the high school.

Also, very much sponsoring the vaccination event was the Coconino County health and Human services Department.

“This is actually a follow-up event to one we held on July tenth,” said Jordy King representing the county’s Health and Human Services department. “We are providing all three COVID-19 vaccines; Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine.”

He said the previous event drew a lot of folks, and this one did even better.

King thinks it’s best for individuals to decide for themselves about whether or not to receive the vaccine.

“But I think it’s a really great thing to do, we’re seeing stuff coming out with the variants and that sort of thing,” he said. “We just want to keep people health and safe, and vaccines are the way to do that.”

There was also a back-to-school community affair being held at the high school as well. And why not? School in Page begins Tuesday!

On the other side of the school grounds Saturday, the Page High School football team, under the direction of Head Coach Bubba Billie, was practicing and working hard under the hot morning sun.

The team is getting ready for a home scrimmage game against very tough Winslow High School on Thursday August 19 at 6 PM. Coach Billie is hoping for a good crowd for the event.

The first regular season game for the Sand Devils is Friday August 27 at 7 PM, at home, against the Kanab High School Cowboys. For that game, Coach is hoping for a large and loud crowd!