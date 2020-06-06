Saturday (June 6) is FREE FISHING DAY in Utah & Arizona!!

It’s a “FREE FISHING” day TODAY (Saturday June 6) on Lake Powell in all of Arizona and Utah.

You do not need a fishing license to fish today, actually, in all of Arizona and Utah. It’s an annual event!

But fishermen and fisherwomen are reminded that all of the other rules and laws pertaining to safe fishing are still in effect all day.

The FREE FISHING DAY is in commemoration of National Fishing and Boating Week, across the USA.

Just be safe!