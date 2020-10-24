Sunday Update; National Weather Service
October 24
14:14 2020
A strong cold front is still on track to move through northern Arizona late Sunday into Monday, bringing much colder temperatures, precipitation, and gusty winds. Rain and snow showers will linger into Tuesday across eastern Arizona before diminishing.
No snow is expected for Page.
In Southern Utah…Cloudy with some rain on Sunday. Sunny and in the 40’s on Monday.
Key Points:
- Strong southwest winds on Sunday, with areas of blowing dust in northeast Arizona.
- Sharply colder on Monday and Tuesday, with rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible from the Mogollon Rim eastward, lingering into Tuesday over the White Mountains.
- Areas of difficult travel and slick roads at higher elevations by Monday morning.
- Expect dry and warmer weather from Wednesday onward.