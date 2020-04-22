Sasha Krause Homicide Arrest

Authorities report an arrest has been made in the homicide of Sasha Krause. Sasha Krause was initially reported missing from the Mennonite Community in Farmington, NM in January 2020. The 27-year-old victim was last seen leaving her residence to run an errand on January 18, 2020. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area of Coconino County.

On April 21, 2020, around 9:20 am, Detectives from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office accompanied by Detectives from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico served search warrants and arrested Mark Gooch at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, AZ for the homicide of Sasha Krause.

Gooch is an Airman First Class with the USAF, and 21 years of age.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, through their investigation, learned that during the time Sasha Krause went missing, Gooch had traveled from Luke Air Force Base, where he lives, to Farmington, New Mexico. Further investigation placed Gooch near Sunset Crater in Coconino County where Krause’s body was located.

Multiple state and federal agencies worked together on this investigation which led to the arrest of Gooch. Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll would like to thank San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari and his staff for their ongoing coordinated efforts in the investigation, the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, Glendale Police Department, Office of Special Investigation Detachment 421, U.S. Air Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.