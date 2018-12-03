Sand Devils Wrestling Off To A Great Start

The 2018 wrestling season is underway. This weekend was the first match of the season the Page Sand Devils at the Panguitch Invitational where 19 schools from Southern Utah and Northern Arizona competed at the Triple C Arena in Panguitch. Sand Devils dressed 34 wrestlers for the weekend’s event Sand Devils finished in sixth place among the nineteen competing schools.

The Following Sand Devils brought home Medals:

2nd place 225 lbs Sr. Terran Blackgoat

5th place 220 lbs Sr. Ted “Shash” Parkett

2nd place 195 lbs Jr. Kimball Begay

6th place 170 lbs So. Ethan Tate

6th place 152 lbs Jr. Kaleb June

3rd place 145 lbs Sr. Carson Stansfield

6th place 138 lbs Fr. Autumn Sky

2nd place 113 lbs So. Zachery Ruiz

Sand Devils wrestling is home this Wednesday for the Page Multiple against Monument Valley, Tuba City, Shanto and Red Mesa starting at 5:00 pm.