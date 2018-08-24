Sand Devils Win Opener

The Page Sand Devils Junior Varsity football team opened their season yesterday Thursday August 23, 2018 against the Hopi Bruins at Page High School. Page JV didn’t wait too long to jump on the Bruins led by Sophomore WR Marcus Coulson who had two punt returns for touchdowns in the first haft of the game against the Hopi Bruins. Sand Devils lead at halftime 40-6. Coulson will be a big threat to all the teams the Sand Devils play this season due to his ability to stop on a dime and redirect his speed. Marcus as a sophomore will get some playing time with the Sand Devils Varsity team this season as he joins his older brother Giovanni Coulson. Both Coulson brothers bring speed to the Sand Devils offense and Defense. Next up for Sand Devils Junior Varsity is Thursday August 30, 2018 in Winslow.

Photo: (#7 Coulson jukes the Hopi Special Teams as he breaks free for a TD.)