Sand Devils Win Big In Tuba City on Tuesday

Lady Warriors hit a brick wall Tuesday evening against the Lady Sand Devils in the lopsided affair, 57-34.

Sand Devils, opened up to a 6-2 lead over the Warriors, hitting a drought, left room for the Warriors to fight back taking the lead 8-7 midway through the first quarter. Coach Whitehorse calling a timeout sparked the Sand Devils’ offense outscoring the Warriors 31-5 in the remaining minutes leading up to the break. Sand Devils led 38-13 heading to the locker-room.

Tuba City fought back getting as close as 11 points in the second half outscoring the Sand Devils 14-7 in the third quarter.

Lady Sand Devils forced two consecutive turnovers to begin the fourth quarter to up their margin over the Warriors and put any hope for a comeback out of reach. Myka Taliman finished the evening with 18 points, Camryn Nockideneh added 11 points for Page. With the win the Lady Sand Devils secured the number 1 seed in the 3A North region.

Page varsity girls return home to face Monument Valley tomorrow evening 6:00 pm tip-off.