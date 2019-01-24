News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Sand Devils Win Big In Tuba City on Tuesday

Sand Devils Win Big In Tuba City on Tuesday
January 24
15:17 2019
Print This Article

Lady Warriors hit a brick wall Tuesday evening against the Lady Sand Devils in the lopsided affair, 57-34.

Sand Devils, opened up to a 6-2 lead over the Warriors, hitting a drought, left room for the Warriors to fight back taking the lead 8-7 midway through the first quarter. Coach Whitehorse calling a timeout sparked the Sand Devils’ offense outscoring the Warriors 31-5 in the remaining minutes leading up to the break. Sand Devils led 38-13 heading to the locker-room.

Tuba City fought back getting as close as 11 points in the second half outscoring the Sand Devils 14-7 in the third quarter.

Lady Sand Devils forced two consecutive turnovers to begin the fourth quarter to up their margin over the Warriors and put any hope for a comeback out of reach. Myka Taliman finished the evening with 18 points, Camryn Nockideneh added 11 points for Page. With the win the Lady Sand Devils secured the number 1 seed in the 3A North region.

Page varsity girls return home to face Monument Valley tomorrow evening 6:00 pm tip-off.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.