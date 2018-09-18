Sand Devils Volleyball

Sand Devils Girls Volleyball starts sectional play this week. Coming into sectional play the Sand Devils are 2-3. Sand Devils started the season off on a high note before losing to defending state runner up Snowflake Lobos in four sets at home last Tuesday.

This past weekend the Sand Devils traveled to Phoenix for the White Tank Invitational in the tournaments first game the Sand Devils faced Youngker High School. The Roughriders have played 22 game on the season come compared to the Sand Devils 5 games a little bit more experience paid off in this match up for the Roughriders. Sand Devils lost two straight sets to Youngker, who is ranked 45 the in the state of Arizona. Next up for the Sand Devils in the White Tank Tournament was Glendale Prep Academy the Sand Devils couldn’t get an offense going dropping both sets to the Griffins.

Today (Tuesday) the Sand Devils Face Monument Valley at home first serve is 4 pm.