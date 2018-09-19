Sand Devils Volleyball vs Monument Valley Mustangs

Page Sand Devils Volleyball started their sectional play off yesterday at home in-front of a packed Sand Devils Gym. The Lady Sand Devils are coming into the contest after a weekend packed full of games at the White Tank Invitational tournament in Buckeye.

Entering the contest yesterday the Sand Devils have not defeated the Monument Valley lady Mustangs at home in more than eleven years. This was a rival game for both teams Monument Valley’s high powering offense with the lengthy girls that were there to jump the nets took a while to get the offense going against the Sand Devils great defense.

In the first set of the evening the Sand Devils played one step ahead of the Mustangs from the opening serve. Sand Devils never lost the lead the whole entire first set to the Mustangs. Defeating the Mustangs 25-20 in the first set. The Remaining three sets of the evening belonged to the Mustangs 16-25, 19-25, 15-25.

Sand Devils fall to Monument Valley 3-1.

Next up for the Sand Devils is Tuba City Thursday.