Sand Devils Volleyball Takes Second Place In The 3A North Tournament

Page Sand Devils Volleyball traveled to Monument Valley (Kayenta) over the weekend for the 3A region tournament. Tuba City and Monument Valley were the top two seeds in this weekend tournament each had a bye in the first round. Monument Valley waited for the Page versus Window Rock game-winner. Tuba City waited for the winner of Chinle versus Ganado game.

Sand Devils Volleyball took on Window Rock in the first game of the tournament. During the regular season against the Fighting Scouts, the Sand Devils won every match only losing one set. On Saturday the Sand Devils came out strong against the Fighting Scouts strong with a 25-17 win in the first set. In game two the Sand Devils fell behind from the begging dropping the second set 15-25. Sand Devils took the remaining sets from the Fighting Scouts 26-24, 25-17. Sand Devils moved on to face Monument Valley Mustangs in the semifinals.

Sand Devils and Monument Valley Mustangs rivalry dates back to the Sand Devils have yet to win but, on Saturday that came to an end. The Sand Devils took the first set against Monument Valley on Saturday. The second and third sets were won by the Mustangs leaving the Sand Devils backs against the wall down two games to one. Sand Devils came alive in the fourth to tie the match up at two sets. In the fifth set, just fifteen points away it was all Sand Devils from the opening serve Sand Devils won 15-2 to take the match knocking off the second-seeded Monument Valley Mustangs.

With the momentum going into the Championship game just minutes after a five-set match with the second-seeded Mustangs the sand devils were up to face the Tuba City Warriors. The Warriors have yet to lose a game all season being favored to be a contender in the state playoffs. Sand Devils couldn’t get their offense going in the championship losing in three straight sets 12-25, 20-25 and 11-25.

Sand Devils host a state play-in game tomorrow (Tuesday) against Benjamin Franklin out of the 3A central region. Benjamin Franklin comes into the play in game undefeated in regional play with a 12-5 overall record. Sand Devils hosted a play-in game last season the Sand Devils won the play-in game before losing in the first round of the state playoffs.