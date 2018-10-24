Sand Devils Volleyball Eye The 3A North Region Tournament

Sand Devils Volleyball regular season came to a end last night in front of a home crowd on hand as the Sand Devils faced the Chinle Wildcats. Last night game for the Sand Devils was not going to impact the standings in the 3A north region tournament if they won or lost. Sand Devils are a lock three seed in the region tournament that gets underway Saturday in Kayenta. Sand Devils two seniors are looking to end their career as a Sand Devil at home as winners.

The Sand Devils come out strong in the first set on the Wildcats. The Wildcats were out to spoil the Sand Devils final home game of the year. Sand Devils won the first set 25-21 Sand Devils would not catch themselves on the winning side of the net the rest of the night dropping three straight sets the the Wildcats 18-25, 23-25 and 18-25. The Sand Devils fall to 5-5 in the region play and 9-5 overall in the regular season.

The brackets are set the #3 seed Page Sand Devils face #6 seed Window rock at 11:15 am on Saturday in Kayenta. The winner between Page and Window Rock will have to face the #2 seeded Monument Valley Mustangs who entered the tournament on a two game losing streak. Tuba City ended the 2018 season on a strong note being undefeated all season earning the #1 seed in the region tournament are looking to sweep the tournament and make a run for the #1 overall seed in the State Tournament which gets underway November 2, 2018 in Phoenix at Camelback High School.