Sand Devils Volleyball Falls in Home Opener

Page Sand Devils volleyball hosted the Snowflake Lobos yesterday in front of a home crowd of 150 plus. This was the Sand Devils first home game of the 2019 season. The Sand Devils last played the Lobos in last years first round of the state playoffs and lost in three sets.

It was a rocky start for the Sand Devils volleyball on Tuesday evening with a few miscues that helped the Lobos win the first set. The Lobos jumped out in front of the Sand Devils with a 12-1 lead before the sand Devils were able to get any type of offense going. The Sand Devils were able to get within eight points of the Lobos before the Lobos pulled away to win the set 13-25.

After dropping the first set the Sand Devils couldn’t get any type of rhythm going in the second set. It appeared the Sand Devils were exhausted from the intense play from the first set. The Sand Devils lost the second set 7-25.

The Sand Devils and the Lobos battled back and forth from the opening serve in the third set. The Sand Devils would jump in front of the Lobos by 2 hen the Lobos would fight back tying it up. The Lobos started to get lazy by making careless mistakes that is when the Sand Devils would Caplize. The third set belonged to the Sand Devils as they defeated the Lobos 25-21.

Entering the fourth set the Lobos were able just one set away from spoiling the Sand Devils home opener. Snowflake broke their team huddle to start the fourth set with a chant “1, 2, 3, finish this Lobos”. Snowflake scored the first four points of the fourth set putting the Sand Devils in a tight corner. There were some powerful plays in the fourth set that gave the Sand Devils life but, with net violations by the Sand Devils helped the Lobos pull ahead for the win. Sand Devils lost the fourth set 13-25.

Sand Devils volleyball is on the road this weekend for the White tank volleyball tournament in Surprise.