Sand Devils Volleyball Faces Tuba City Warriors

September 20
13:52 2018
Lady Sand Devils Volleyball squares off with Tuba City Warriors tonight at the Sand Devils Gymnasium. Sand Devils are coming into the game tonight dropping Tuesday sectional opener to Monument Valley Mustangs in four sets. Sand Devils played outstanding defense against the Mustangs but on the offensive-side of the ball Sand Devils could not find the holes in the defense of the Mustangs to score points. Tuba City is coming into the game today with a 10-2 record and winners of the last 4 matches. Matches begins at 4 pm with the freshman followed by Junior Varsity  at 5 pm  then to cap the evening off the Varsity girls at  6 pm.

Sand Devils AIA 3ANorth

