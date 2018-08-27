Sand Devils Varsity Football Improves to 2-0

Page Sand Devils Varsity football faced the Florence Gophers in week two of Arizona High School Football in Flagstaff. The Sand Devils coming into the game after a route in week one at home against Payson Longhorns 42-21 were looking to take that scoring into the J. Lawrence Skydome on Friday. The Florence Gophers came into the game against the Sand Devils on Friday for the first game of their season. The Sand Devils won the coin toss and elected to defer and get the ball at the beginning of the second half.

The Gophers didn’t wait too long to jump on the Sand Devils. In less than 75 seconds off the clock the Gophers drove down the field 65 yards to score the game’s first touchdown missing the extra point. The Gophers were up 6-0 on the Sand Devils. Sand Devils answered back to the Gophers’ touchdown, highlighted by senior running-back Kele Meredith’s speed in open territory to knot the game up at 6-6. Meredith finished with 20 carries, 148 yards, 7.4 yards per touch.

Sand Devils (2-0) led by the defense, which forced four fumbles in the game and two interceptions. Every one of the defensive turnovers was on the Sand Devils’ side of the fifty yard line. The offense didn’t have to worry too much about driving the length of the field to punch in a score. The Sand Devils put up 32 points off the Gophers’ turnovers. Sand Devils defeated State Champion runner-up Florence Gophers 46-12.

Next up, the Sand Devils (2-0) host Winslow (1-1) Aug 31, 2018 – 7pm kick off.