News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Sand Devils Varsity Football Improves to 2-0

Sand Devils Varsity Football Improves to 2-0
August 27
10:07 2018
Print This Article

Page Sand Devils Varsity football faced the Florence Gophers in week two of Arizona High School Football in Flagstaff.  The Sand Devils coming into the game after a route in week one at home against Payson Longhorns 42-21 were looking to take that scoring into the J. Lawrence Skydome on Friday. The Florence Gophers came into the game against the Sand Devils on Friday for the first game of their season. The Sand Devils won the coin toss and elected to defer and get the ball at the beginning of the second half.

The Gophers didn’t wait too long to jump on the Sand Devils. In less than 75 seconds off the clock the Gophers drove down the field 65 yards to score the game’s first touchdown missing the extra point. The Gophers were up 6-0 on the Sand Devils. Sand Devils answered back to the Gophers’ touchdown, highlighted by senior running-back Kele Meredith’s speed in open territory to knot the game up at 6-6. Meredith finished with 20 carries, 148 yards, 7.4 yards per touch.

Sand Devils (2-0) led by the defense, which forced four fumbles in the game and two interceptions. Every one of the defensive turnovers was on the Sand Devils’ side of the fifty yard line. The offense didn’t have to worry too much about driving the length of the field to punch in a score.  The Sand Devils put up 32 points off the Gophers’ turnovers. Sand Devils defeated State Champion runner-up Florence Gophers 46-12.

Next up, the Sand Devils (2-0) host Winslow (1-1) Aug 31, 2018 – 7pm kick off.

Tags
Sand Devil AIA High School Sports Friday Night Lights NAU

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.