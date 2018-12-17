Fast Start leads To Sand Devils Victory

The Sand Devil boys varsity team return to the court Friday night after a week off after playing three games in three days in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic. Sand Devils made some roster adjustments since the last time they were on the court in a game. Losing some players to person reasons forced the adjustment leading up to the Snowflake game.

Sand Devils came out to start the game on an 11-0 run on the Lobos in the first four minutes of play. Lobos would fight back on two straight Sand Devil turnovers sparked a 14-8 run by the Lobos to close out the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lobos were caught up in foul trouble early putting the Sand Devils on the free throw line gave the Lobos an opportunity to cut the Sand Devils lead down by slowing the pace of the game. Sand Devils shot 14 free throws in the second quarter converting on 10 of those. Sand Devils led at halftime 31-23 behind Gabe Gomez 7 points.

Dianian Sloan was held out during the first half on a coach’s decision. Sloan started the second half for the Sand Devils. Sloan was the X-factor for the Sand Devils in the second half scoring a team high 21 points shooting 9 for 12 from the field and hitting two of the Sand Devils four three-pointers on the evening. Sloan scored 12 of his 21 in the fourth quarter to lift the Sand Devils to the victory.

Sand Devils outscored the Lobos 38-31 in the second half to improve to 5-2 on the season with a 69-54 win.

Up next for the Sand Devils Pinon Eagles Friday.