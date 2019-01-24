Sand Devils Sweep the Warriors

Sand Devils smeared the Warriors, 69-38 Tuesday night in Tuba City.

Page opened up on an 8-0 run forcing Tuba City to burn a timeout with just two minutes into the first quarter. Anu Sloan led the Sand Devils with six of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter. Sand Devils outscored the Warriors 18-6 in the first eight minutes of action.

Warriors, Jeremiah Byjoe, eight of his game-high 17 on three straight possessions to cut the Sand Devils’ halftime lead to 13, 35-22. Heading into the dressing room at the break Sand Devils had six players in the scoring column.

Justin Salabyie and Sloan accounted for 18 of the Sand Devils’ 34 points in the second half. Sand Devils with the large margin of victory on Tuesday were able to work in the younger class of players Evan Cambridge, and Jaykob Charlie tallied five points for the Sand Devils off the bench.

After two road games, the Sand Devils return home tomorrow night against the Monument Valley Mustangs.