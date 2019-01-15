Sand Devils Swarm the Hornets

Missing two key starters for the majority of the first half against the Ganado Hornets on Saturday, Sand Devils varsity turned to the bench players to pick up the slack against the 0-3 Hornets.

The Sand Devil offense highlighted in the first quarter with six points from Benjamin Alverez. Three of the nine players to record points for Page scored in double digits: J. Holiday (15), D. Sloan (11) and B. Alverez (10). San Devil defense and speed frustrated the green Hornets, forcing them to rush their shot. Ganado shot 4-for-36 in the first half with 20 turnovers.

Gomez entered the game at the beginning of the second quarter, hitting six straight free-throws for the Sand Devils, to finish the game with a season low 8 points. Page shot 12 for 17 from the charity stripe, with a total of 13 team fouls between both teams on Saturday. Sand Devils improve to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in region play with Ssaturday’s 64-25 win.

Both Page and Ganado shot 0-21 from three-point range on the afternoon.

Upcoming Games

1/15- Chinle Wildcats

1/19- Window Rock Fighting Scouts