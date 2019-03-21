Sand Devils Struggle to Find Groove Against Blue Ridge

Sand Devils baseball and softball teams traveled to Lakeside, AZ for a doubleheader against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets on Wednesday. In game one the Sand Devils started strong scoring the game’s first run on a single to center by Trevor Mallavia scoring Kimball Begay. Sand Devils stranded runners on base in the 2nd and 3rd innings. Begay was on the hill for the Sand Devils in game one lasting five and third innings, allowing seven hits and eight runs on the afternoon. Begay was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Sand Devils. Page fell 10-2.

Sand Devils, in game two, gave up five runs in the first two innings to the Yellowjackets. Ian Lane was on the mound for Page, lasting five innings, giving up six hits and seven runs in the 7-6 loss. Colin Whitehorse hit two monster home runs over the wall to power the Sand Devils back from a four-run deficit. Sand Devils eventually falling to the Yellowjackets 7-6 in game 2.

Sand Devils softball team lost both games to the Yellowjackets on Wednesday. In game one the Sand Devils offense came up short 6-5, In game two the Yellowjackets had too much offensive power for the lady Sand Devils to take the series sweep with a 9-7 victory.

Sand Devils travel to Tuba City on Tuesday for regional play.