Sand Devils Sting The Yellow Jackets

August 18
22:38 2017
Well exciting is an understatement, the 2017 Sand Devil Football team was domination personified in their season opener against Blue Ridge.

Before the game new Head Coach Mitchell Stephens said that he was satisfied with his team following their preseason scrimmage versus Payson, he did say that there was room for improvement.

However if Friday night was any indication his team is out to prove him wrong, the Sand Devils controlled the game from the kickoff on their way to a 40 to 7 victory over Blue Ridge.

The star of the game had to be Page Quarterback Jacob Doyle who had 120 plus yards on the ground in the air, he threw a mammoth 70 yard touchdown pass to put the icing on the cake of his offensive assault.

The Sand Devils travel to Flagstaff next week to take on the Coconino Panthers.

