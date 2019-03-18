Sand Devils Split Weekend Doubleheader

Spring-break means baseball season is in full effect across high schools in Arizona. Sand Devils 5-5 traveled to Chinle on Saturday to face the 5-1 Wildcats. Sand Devils are 1-0 in region play this season defeating Monument Valley last Wednesday 11-5.

Game one Sand Devils’ Ian Lane was on the mound. Sand Devils fell behind early to the Wildcats and couldn’t put together a rally in the 8-0 loss. Chinle high powering offense was too much for the Sand Devils defense to contain. Bryneal Hoskie started the offense off for the Wildcats with a single on the first pitch at bat punching in a run. Chinle added 1 run in the 3rd inning along with 6 runs in the 4th inning. Lane took the loss for the Sand Devils lasting 3.2 innings giving up 7 hits and 8 runs. Kimball Begay went 2-2 from the plate for the Sand Devils in the loss.

Kimball Begay was on the hill to start game two. Sand Devils struggled at the beginning against the Wildcats, it took a late inning rally to get the 4-2 victory. Colin Whitehorse hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to break the tie and put the Sand Devils up 3-2, Sand Devils would add one more to the scoreboard. Page had nine hits in the game with multiple hits by Cheyenne Richardson, Ezra Larson.

Next up for the Sand Devils, a doubleheader against Blue Ridge on Wednesday.