Sand Devils @ Snowflake Lobos

Sand Devils Varsity football looks to improve to 4-0 today as they travel to Snowflake. Game time is at 7 pm. Snowflake comes into tonight’s game 2-1 on the season. Snowflake is coming off of a big win last week in Florence 34-14 return home to face the 3-0 Sand Devils. Sand Devils have a defensive line that the Lobos have not seen yet this season. Sand Devils defense is holding teams to fewer than 14 points per game this season. This game will be won in the trenches. You can listen to live play by play coverage starting at 6:45 on 98.3 and 1340 The Bandit or stream live on Network1sports.com.