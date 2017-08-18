Sand Devils Ready to Hit the Grid.

As summer nears its conclusion a storm is brewing on the evening horizon, a sand storm that is, the Page High School Sand Devil Football team is locked and loaded and ready to electrify.

The Sand Devils are looking for some redemption after an early exit in the state tournament last year. It is going to be an interesting season as the team is under new leadership. New Head Coach Mitchell Stephens comes to the team from the lone star state. If you follow football at all you know that Texas is a powerhouse for football.

Coach Stephen’s team passed a big hurdle as they took on Payson in their preseason scrimmage. The Sand Devils defense was stellar giving up only one score on sixty plays. Coach Stephens recently told Lake Powell Communications that he felt fantastic about the scrimmage but there is room for improvement.

He also mentioned that defensively the playbook remains the same from last year but offensively he wants to get away from the run heavy offense and mix in some more attacks from the air.

Despite their early exit in playoffs last year the Sand Devils achieved an impressive 4 and 1 record in the region, the Sand Devils scored 20 points or more in all of their regional matchups and their only regional loss was by a touchdown.

All of that being said every time a major change like a coaching change occurs there is bound to be an adjustment period. Coach Stephens stated that there is differently a cultural difference in Page. However that doesn’t change the fact that the kids have worked their butts off.

Win or lose, this season is bound to be full of glorious spinning pigskins and exciting dog piles for the Sand Devil Football team.