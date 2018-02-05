Sand Devils Qualify 11 Wrestlers for State
February 05
12:05 2018
“We qualified 11 out of 14 wrestlers for state and took 2nd as a team behind the future state champions Show Low. The guys wrestled the best they have all season. Let’s hope they keep it going for state next week!! ” – Coach Kyran Keisling
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kamron Whitewater of Page
- 2nd Place – Pedro Billups of Coconino
- 3rd Place – Tanner Fellows of Show Low
- 4th Place – Coy Owens of Snowflake
1st Place Match
- Kamron Whitewater (Page) 45-1, . over Pedro Billups (Coconino) 44-6, So. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
- Tanner Fellows (Show Low) 40-7, So. over Coy Owens (Snowflake) 38-13, Jr. (Fall 3:55)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nic Long of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Crew Perkins of Snowflake
- 3rd Place – Zachary Ruiz of Page
- 4th Place – Robbie Taylor of Chinle
1st Place Match
- Nic Long (Show Low) 33-13, Jr. over Crew Perkins (Snowflake) 42-3, So. (Fall 6:00)
3rd Place Match
- Zachary Ruiz (Page) 37-12, . over Robbie Taylor (Chinle) 15-8, Fr. (Fall 4:12)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Conner Schweigert of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Colton Tomitz of Prescott
- 3rd Place – Wade Payne of Chino Valley
- 4th Place – Sean Lynch of Blue Ridge
1st Place Match
- Conner Schweigert (Show Low) 37-7, So. over Colton Tomitz (Prescott) 27-10, So. (Dec 11-5)
3rd Place Match
- Wade Payne (Chino Valley) 41-11, Jr. over Sean Lynch (Blue Ridge) 12-10, Sr. (Fall 2:03)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hunter Bateman of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Kaleb June of Page
- 3rd Place – Cody Jasper of Chino Valley
- 4th Place – Lincoln Eby of Prescott
1st Place Match
- Hunter Bateman (Show Low) 40-9, So. over Kaleb June (Page) 31-11, . (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
- Cody Jasper (Chino Valley) 34-13, So. over Lincoln Eby (Prescott) 30-13, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Davis Kay of Snowflake
- 2nd Place – Ely Keeney of Payson
- 3rd Place – Easten Skinner of Flagstaff
- 4th Place – Joseph Stansfield of Page
1st Place Match
- Davis Kay (Snowflake) 29-13, Sr. over Ely Keeney (Payson) 30-17, So. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
- Easten Skinner (Flagstaff) 33-14, Jr. over Joseph Stansfield (Page) 19-11, . (Dec 11-7)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Talon Wilhelm of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Daniel Frost of Snowflake
- 3rd Place – Christian Penrod of Page
- 4th Place – JC Mortensen of Chino Valley
1st Place Match
- Talon Wilhelm (Show Low) 37-7, Sr. over Daniel Frost (Snowflake) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
- Christian Penrod (Page) 24-9, . over JC Mortensen (Chino Valley) 23-11, Jr. (For.)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucas Svoboda of Mingus Union
- 2nd Place – Hayden Gracia of Page
- 3rd Place – Kyle Lund of Chino Valley
- 4th Place – Carter Long of Show Low
1st Place Match
- Lucas Svoboda (Mingus Union) 52-3, Sr. over Hayden Gracia (Page) 7-4, . (Fall 3:02)
3rd Place Match
- Kyle Lund (Chino Valley) 38-9, Jr. over Carter Long (Show Low) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 3:44)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Doerksen of Mingus Union
- 2nd Place – Koby Coates of Prescott
- 3rd Place – Chance Elmer of Payson
- 4th Place – Gage Gabaldon of Snowflake
1st Place Match
- Nick Doerksen (Mingus Union) 48-10, Sr. over Koby Coates (Prescott) 31-10, So. (Fall 4:00)
3rd Place Match
- Chance Elmer (Payson) 39-8, Sr. over Gage Gabaldon (Snowflake) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:52)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Keller Rock of Chino Valley
- 2nd Place – Dorian Daw of Page
- 3rd Place – Brandon Barreras of Coconino
- 4th Place – Roper Howard of Show Low
1st Place Match
- Keller Rock (Chino Valley) 34-1, So. over Dorian Daw (Page) 21-6, . (Fall 2:36)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Barreras (Coconino) 39-12, Sr. over Roper Howard (Show Low) 12-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Allen of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Caleb Uchytil of Snowflake
- 3rd Place – Kimball Begay of Page
- 4th Place – Phillip Flores of Coconino
1st Place Match
- Jackson Allen (Show Low) 45-1, Sr. over Caleb Uchytil (Snowflake) 33-12, Jr. (Fall 3:47)
3rd Place Match
- Kimball Begay (Page) 36-13, . over Phillip Flores (Coconino) 24-18, Sr. (MD 12-0)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Adam Henderson of Blue Ridge
- 2nd Place – Ben DeWitt of Show Low
- 3rd Place – Myran Bryant of Page
- 4th Place – Tyler Plumb of Chino Valley
1st Place Match
- Adam Henderson (Blue Ridge) 59-0, Sr. over Ben DeWitt (Show Low) 39-14, Sr. (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match
- Myran Bryant (Page) 27-7, . over Tyler Plumb (Chino Valley) 25-17, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Westin Keime of Show Low
- 2nd Place – Taylor Nez of Page
- 3rd Place – Justin White of Snowflake
- 4th Place – Jason Bland of Payson
1st Place Match
- Westin Keime (Show Low) 48-3, Sr. over Taylor Nez (Page) 40-6, . (Fall 0:36)
3rd Place Match
- Justin White (Snowflake) 34-10, Jr. over Jason Bland (Payson) 21-18, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nathan Wagner Jr. of Chinle
- 2nd Place – Josh Johnson of Show Low
- 3rd Place – Ryan Griffin of Mingus Union
- 4th Place – Luke Whittle of Snowflake
1st Place Match
- Nathan Wagner Jr. (Chinle) 54-7, Sr. over Josh Johnson (Show Low) 15-9, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Griffin (Mingus Union) 36-17, So. over Luke Whittle (Snowflake) 22-15, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Cayden Fordyce of Coconino
- 2nd Place – Gavin Nelson of Prescott
- 3rd Place – Chase Avila of Show Low
- 4th Place – Levi Telshaw of Page
1st Place Match
- Cayden Fordyce (Coconino) 15-4, Jr. over Gavin Nelson (Prescott) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 1:12)
3rd Place Match
- Chase Avila (Show Low) 11-4, Sr. over Levi Telshaw (Page) 22-13, . (Dec 2-1)