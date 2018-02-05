Sand Devils Qualify 11 Wrestlers for State

“We qualified 11 out of 14 wrestlers for state and took 2nd as a team behind the future state champions Show Low. The guys wrestled the best they have all season. Let’s hope they keep it going for state next week!! ” – Coach Kyran Keisling

AIA Div 3 Sect 4 Tournament Results – Feb 3 2018

106

Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kamron Whitewater of Page

2nd Place – Pedro Billups of Coconino

3rd Place – Tanner Fellows of Show Low

4th Place – Coy Owens of Snowflake

1st Place Match Kamron Whitewater (Page) 45-1, . over Pedro Billups (Coconino) 44-6, So. (MD 13-3)