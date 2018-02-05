News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Sand Devils Qualify 11 Wrestlers for State

February 05
12:05 2018
Kamron Whitewater Takes 1st in 106 Class

“We qualified 11 out of 14 wrestlers for state and took 2nd as a team behind the future state champions Show Low. The guys wrestled the best they have all season. Let’s hope they keep it going for state next week!! ”   – Coach Kyran Keisling

 

AIA Div 3 Sect 4 Tournament Results – Feb 3 2018

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kamron Whitewater of Page
  • 2nd Place – Pedro Billups of Coconino
  • 3rd Place – Tanner Fellows of Show Low
  • 4th Place – Coy Owens of Snowflake

1st Place Match

  • Kamron Whitewater (Page) 45-1, . over Pedro Billups (Coconino) 44-6, So. (MD 13-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Tanner Fellows (Show Low) 40-7, So. over Coy Owens (Snowflake) 38-13, Jr. (Fall 3:55)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nic Long of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Crew Perkins of Snowflake
  • 3rd Place – Zachary Ruiz of Page
  • 4th Place – Robbie Taylor of Chinle

1st Place Match

  • Nic Long (Show Low) 33-13, Jr. over Crew Perkins (Snowflake) 42-3, So. (Fall 6:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Zachary Ruiz (Page) 37-12, . over Robbie Taylor (Chinle) 15-8, Fr. (Fall 4:12)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Conner Schweigert of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Colton Tomitz of Prescott
  • 3rd Place – Wade Payne of Chino Valley
  • 4th Place – Sean Lynch of Blue Ridge

1st Place Match

  • Conner Schweigert (Show Low) 37-7, So. over Colton Tomitz (Prescott) 27-10, So. (Dec 11-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Wade Payne (Chino Valley) 41-11, Jr. over Sean Lynch (Blue Ridge) 12-10, Sr. (Fall 2:03)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Hunter Bateman of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Kaleb June of Page
  • 3rd Place – Cody Jasper of Chino Valley
  • 4th Place – Lincoln Eby of Prescott

1st Place Match

  • Hunter Bateman (Show Low) 40-9, So. over Kaleb June (Page) 31-11, . (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match

  • Cody Jasper (Chino Valley) 34-13, So. over Lincoln Eby (Prescott) 30-13, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Davis Kay of Snowflake
  • 2nd Place – Ely Keeney of Payson
  • 3rd Place – Easten Skinner of Flagstaff
  • 4th Place – Joseph Stansfield of Page

1st Place Match

  • Davis Kay (Snowflake) 29-13, Sr. over Ely Keeney (Payson) 30-17, So. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Easten Skinner (Flagstaff) 33-14, Jr. over Joseph Stansfield (Page) 19-11, . (Dec 11-7)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Talon Wilhelm of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Daniel Frost of Snowflake
  • 3rd Place – Christian Penrod of Page
  • 4th Place – JC Mortensen of Chino Valley

1st Place Match

  • Talon Wilhelm (Show Low) 37-7, Sr. over Daniel Frost (Snowflake) 32-9, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Christian Penrod (Page) 24-9, . over JC Mortensen (Chino Valley) 23-11, Jr. (For.)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lucas Svoboda of Mingus Union
  • 2nd Place – Hayden Gracia of Page
  • 3rd Place – Kyle Lund of Chino Valley
  • 4th Place – Carter Long of Show Low

1st Place Match

  • Lucas Svoboda (Mingus Union) 52-3, Sr. over Hayden Gracia (Page) 7-4, . (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match

  • Kyle Lund (Chino Valley) 38-9, Jr. over Carter Long (Show Low) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 3:44)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nick Doerksen of Mingus Union
  • 2nd Place – Koby Coates of Prescott
  • 3rd Place – Chance Elmer of Payson
  • 4th Place – Gage Gabaldon of Snowflake

1st Place Match

  • Nick Doerksen (Mingus Union) 48-10, Sr. over Koby Coates (Prescott) 31-10, So. (Fall 4:00)

3rd Place Match

  • Chance Elmer (Payson) 39-8, Sr. over Gage Gabaldon (Snowflake) 13-4, Sr. (Fall 0:52)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Keller Rock of Chino Valley
  • 2nd Place – Dorian Daw of Page
  • 3rd Place – Brandon Barreras of Coconino
  • 4th Place – Roper Howard of Show Low

1st Place Match

  • Keller Rock (Chino Valley) 34-1, So. over Dorian Daw (Page) 21-6, . (Fall 2:36)

3rd Place Match

  • Brandon Barreras (Coconino) 39-12, Sr. over Roper Howard (Show Low) 12-4, Jr. (SV-1 4-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jackson Allen of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Caleb Uchytil of Snowflake
  • 3rd Place – Kimball Begay of Page
  • 4th Place – Phillip Flores of Coconino

1st Place Match

  • Jackson Allen (Show Low) 45-1, Sr. over Caleb Uchytil (Snowflake) 33-12, Jr. (Fall 3:47)

3rd Place Match

  • Kimball Begay (Page) 36-13, . over Phillip Flores (Coconino) 24-18, Sr. (MD 12-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Adam Henderson of Blue Ridge
  • 2nd Place – Ben DeWitt of Show Low
  • 3rd Place – Myran Bryant of Page
  • 4th Place – Tyler Plumb of Chino Valley

1st Place Match

  • Adam Henderson (Blue Ridge) 59-0, Sr. over Ben DeWitt (Show Low) 39-14, Sr. (MD 13-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Myran Bryant (Page) 27-7, . over Tyler Plumb (Chino Valley) 25-17, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Westin Keime of Show Low
  • 2nd Place – Taylor Nez of Page
  • 3rd Place – Justin White of Snowflake
  • 4th Place – Jason Bland of Payson

1st Place Match

  • Westin Keime (Show Low) 48-3, Sr. over Taylor Nez (Page) 40-6, . (Fall 0:36)

3rd Place Match

  • Justin White (Snowflake) 34-10, Jr. over Jason Bland (Payson) 21-18, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nathan Wagner Jr. of Chinle
  • 2nd Place – Josh Johnson of Show Low
  • 3rd Place – Ryan Griffin of Mingus Union
  • 4th Place – Luke Whittle of Snowflake

1st Place Match

  • Nathan Wagner Jr. (Chinle) 54-7, Sr. over Josh Johnson (Show Low) 15-9, Jr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

  • Ryan Griffin (Mingus Union) 36-17, So. over Luke Whittle (Snowflake) 22-15, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cayden Fordyce of Coconino
  • 2nd Place – Gavin Nelson of Prescott
  • 3rd Place – Chase Avila of Show Low
  • 4th Place – Levi Telshaw of Page

1st Place Match

  • Cayden Fordyce (Coconino) 15-4, Jr. over Gavin Nelson (Prescott) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 1:12)

3rd Place Match

  • Chase Avila (Show Low) 11-4, Sr. over Levi Telshaw (Page) 22-13, . (Dec 2-1)

photos courtesy of Sand Devil Wrestling on Facebook 

