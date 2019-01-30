Sand Devils Make a Statement in Phoenix

Sand Devils swept through the valley last night with two impressive wins.

Lady Sand Devils (18-4, 8-0) faced American Leadership Academy Gilbert North (ALA), in what was anticipated to be a tight game according to their records. Page controlled the momentum of the game, jumping out in front of the ALA early with a four point lead after the first quarter. Mikala Benally led the Sand Devils with 22 points on the evening controlling the flow of the game at the point guard position. Lady Sand Devils outscored the Eagles 29-19 in the first half. Camryn Nockideneh added 13 points along with Meagan Fuller’s 9 points. Sand Devils recorded their 19th victory this season with a 53-42 victory. Prior to Tuesday’s game ALA Lady Eagles this season averaged 64 points per game.

Sand Devils varsity boys controlled the entire game against the Eagles. It wasn’t for the lack of shooting by the Eagles, shots were not falling in their favor. The team shot 13-34 from the field. Page led ALA early 38-14 before the offense came alive. Page limited the Eagles’ leading scorer Michael Moon to just seven points on two of five shooting. Justin Salabiye led the Sand Devils with 17 points followed by Gabe Gomez’s 15 points.Sand Devils improve to 17-5 overall and are currently ranked #8 in the state.

Next up

2/1 @ Chinle

2/2 @ Ganado