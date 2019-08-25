Sand Devils Lose on the Road in Payson

The Page Sand Devils varsity football team began their 2019 with a non-conference game at Payson against the Longhorns. It began with an exciting 1st quarter where both teams moved the ball well, but neither team hit pay dirt.

It changed in the second quarter when things began going the Longhorns’ way. The 30-20 final score really didn’t indicate how well Payson had the game under control by the end of the third quarter.

Page Head Coach Bubba Billie spoke to Lake Powell Communications right after the game. While not pleased with the score, the coach saw things where he believes improvements can be made right away.

“I was pleased with the way the boys continued to fight,” said Coach Billie. “They could have rolled over at halftime and they didn’t. We were scoring all the way to the last minute. I was very proud of their effort.”

One of the issues the Sand Devils may have had, according to the coach, was not having all the players they might have needed.

“I have 81 boys in my program right now, but I traveled with less than 40 tonight because we have a lot of kids who don’t have enough practice,” he said. “So we didn’t have a lot of backups, and I think that hurt us the most.”

Page quarterback Robert Smith did pretty well in the air and on the ground; running the ball. That pleased his coach.

“Oh yeah, especially when he starts moving and he’s on the go and he can dump it to Gomez or Richardson; I think we’re going to be ok,” said the coach.

Next up for the Sand Devils is an unusual game this Friday. For one thing, it’s a home game for Page, but it’s being played on the road in Flagstaff, at the Walkup Skydome at Northern Arizona University. Add to that, the game is at 4 PM, not the usual 7 PM.

The Page opponent is Florence High School.

One advantage the Sand Devils may have is that they have less than 100-miles to get to their “home game” in Flagstaff, but the Gophers will be traveling over 200-miles to get to the game!

Go Sand Devils!

FEATURED IMAGE: Coach Billie in Payson working with his team prior to Friday’s contest