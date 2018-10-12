Sand Devils Look to Improve to 7-1 Tonight Against Ganado

Sand Devils Varsity football (6-1) (2-0) travels to face the Ganado Hornets (4-3) (1-1) in a conference game tonight. Sand Devils are coming into the game on a high note putting up the most points against an opponent in forty four year last Friday as the defeated Window Rock 94-0. Ganado Hornets have struggled at times this season in the three losses this season have been by the average of 39 points. Sand Devils average margin of victory is 38 points. Sand Devils in both conference games thus far have yet to give up any points defeating Tuba City 66-0 and Window Rock 94-0. Lake Powell Life Sports Director Petey Dorris will be live from Ganado with your Play by Play coverage beginning at 5:45 Page, Arizona time 7:00 Mountain Standard Time 98.3 & 1340 The Bandit or online at network1sports.com