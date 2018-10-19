Sand Devils Look o Secure The #1 Spot in The Region Against Chinle Wildcats

Sand Devils varsity football looks to keep the winning streak alive tonight as they face the Chinle Wildcats. The Sand Devils this season have been lead by their defensive line along with the offensive line. Sand Devils defense has only gave up 6 points in region play. Chinle Wildcats come into tonight game tied with the Sand Devils at 3-0 in region play. The winner of tonight’s game will have sole position of the 3A north region. We will have it live on 98.3 & 1340 The Bandit or streaming online at network1sports.com with play by play coverage with Petey Dorris starting at 5:45 pm.