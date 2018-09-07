Sand Devils JV Held Scoreless at Home

Sand Devils JV team faced a high powering offense last night at home as they faced the Lobos from Snowflake. The Lobos got off to a fast start on the Sand Devils scoring on some big run plays the spiked the momentum for the Lobos. Sand Devils had some miss tackles that led to some of the big runs for the Lobos. Sand Devils could never get any type of momentum going in the game being down 33-0 at the break drained any type that the Sand Devils had. In the second half the Sand Devils defense came out with aggression not to let the Lobos run the score up on them in front of a home crowd. Only giving up one touchdown in the second half, Sand Devils on defense looked like a totally different team in the second half. Sand Devils fell to the Snowflake Lobos 39-0. Sand Devils JV next game is home on Saturday September 15 against Valley Christian. Sand Devils fall to 1-2 on the season.