Sand Devils JV Ends The Season In Monument Valley

This has been a great year for Page Sand Devils football as the Junior Varsity looks to end their region play tonight ( Thursday ) in Kayenta against Monument Valley. Sand Devils are the only undefeated team in the region look to be crowned regular season champions for the second season in a row. The Sand Devils JV team has been defeating their opponents by an average of thirty-one points per game this season and only given up an average of nine points per game.

Page JV has been led this season by freshman Quarterback Hunter Richardson. Richardson has started every game at the Quarterback position this season. Along with Richardson Marcus Coulson a Sophomore Wide Receiver has showed some athletic ability on both sides of the ball for Sand Devils this season. Both Richardson and Coulson have shared split time with the Varsity this season.

There is no State or Region tournament for the JV team so tonight’s game will be the final game for some of the players on the JV team.