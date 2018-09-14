Sand Devils improve to 4-1 With a Win Friday Night

Page Sand Devils Varsity football improved to 4-1 on the season with a 22-15 win against Valley Christian Trojans. It was a hard-fought football game for the Sand Devils tonight. Sand Devils broke out into a 16-0 lead early in the game then the Trojans answered back to cut the Sand Devils lead to 8 right before halftime.

On the defense side of the ball, Hayden Gracia along with Kimball Begay brought the heat on both quarterbacks for the Trojans causing a sack to end the game on 4th and 15.

Sand Devils have a bye week next week and then hit the road to Tuba City on the 28th of September. Sand Devils Return home on October 5th for homecoming against Window Rock.