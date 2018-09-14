News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Sand Devils improve to 4-1 With a Win Friday Night

Sand Devils improve to 4-1 With a Win Friday Night
September 14
22:34 2018
Print This Article

Page Sand Devils Varsity football improved to 4-1 on the season with a 22-15 win against Valley Christian Trojans. It was a hard-fought football game for the Sand Devils tonight. Sand Devils broke out into a 16-0 lead early in the game then the Trojans answered back to cut the Sand Devils lead to 8 right before halftime.

On the defense side of the ball, Hayden Gracia along with Kimball Begay brought the heat on both quarterbacks for the Trojans causing a sack to end the game on 4th and 15.

Sand Devils have a bye week next week and then hit the road to Tuba City on the 28th of September. Sand Devils Return home on October 5th for homecoming against Window Rock.

Tags
AIA Sand Devils 3aNorth

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Slider height and/or width are not valid or smaller than 50px

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.