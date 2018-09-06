Sand Devils Golf Shot 32 Over Par to Win at LPNGC

Page High School Golf teed off at Lake Powell National Golf Course Tuesday in a match with Lee Williams, Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday was the third match of the season for the Sand Devils golf team. As a team the Sand Devils shot a 32 over par that would earn them first place followed by Lee Williams 36, Coconino 49 and Bradshaw Mountain 53. Some of the personal scores from Tuesday for the Sand Devils were:

Ezra Larson 37 Isaiah Adams 44 Kylie Wood 47 Carson Stansfield 47

Trevor Mallavia 48.

Sand Devils golf next match is Kingman Invitational in Kingman on Friday.

High School team scoring is the team top 4 golfers lowest individual scoring on the team shot closest to par added together to come up with the team score.

example:

Larson +1

Adams +8

Wood +11

Mallavia +12= 32

Page +32