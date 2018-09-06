News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Sand Devils Golf Shot 32 Over Par to Win at LPNGC

September 06
10:53 2018
Page High School Golf teed off at Lake Powell National Golf Course Tuesday in a match with Lee Williams, Coconino and Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday was the third match of the season for the Sand Devils  golf team. As a team the Sand Devils shot a 32 over par that would earn them first place followed by Lee Williams 36, Coconino 49 and Bradshaw Mountain 53.  Some of the personal scores from Tuesday for the Sand Devils were:

Ezra Larson 37
Isaiah Adams 44
Kylie Wood 47
Carson Stansfield  47
Trevor Mallavia  48. 
Sand Devils golf next match is Kingman Invitational in Kingman on Friday.
High School team scoring is the team top 4 golfers lowest individual scoring on the team shot closest to par added together to come up with the team score.
example:
Larson +1
Adams +8
Wood +11
Mallavia +12= 32
Page +32
