Sand Devils Golf Look to Improve at Prescott CC

September 11
11:55 2018
Sand Devils Golf hit the greens this past Friday at the Kingman Invitational as six teams competed in a 18 hole match. The Sand Devils as a team come in fifth place shooting 96 over par.  Sand Devils hit the greens today at Prescott Country Club for the Prescott Invitational with Bradshaw Mountains and Prescott teams invited also.

Results from The Kingman Invitational

Ezra Larson shot a 14 over par 86.

Kylee Wood shot a 18 over par for a 90

Trevor Mallavia shot a 25 over par for a 97

Carson Stansfield shot a 25 over par for a 97

Isaiah Adams shot a 29 over par for a 101.

