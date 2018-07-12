News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Sand Devils Football Team Starts Practice July 23

July 12
08:47 2018
Page- Football camp has came to a close and players are enjoying their last days of summer before they hit the field running in just less than two weeks for tryouts and Practice. Returning for his second season as Sand Devils head football Coach Stephen looking for one thing in mind a ring on their right hand. Sand Devils motto last year going into the season was “H2L” “Hate Too Loose” players hate shirts made with the logo H2L and made signs on the walls of the locker room with the same motto. In a pep talk before this past week football camp Coach Stephens said last seasons motto was Hate Too Loose this seasons going to be “FTF” Finish The Fight. So it is possible you could see shirts and signs floating around the school with “FTF”.  Football season Starts August 18th at home against Payson. Game time 7pm. The Sand Devils had 11 senior at Football Camp on July 9-11.

