Page Sand Devils Football Season Comes To End

The Page Sand Devils entered the season on a high note returning a mass majority of their roster from last season’s ( 8-3) team. The Sand Devils exited last season after the first round of the state playoff game against Benjamin Franklin in a 34-14 loss.

The Sand Devils returned fifteen seniors to the roster this season with one thing on their mind “A Ring.” Coach Stephens and the players motto this season was “Finish The Fight.”

The # 4 Page Sand Devils faced the # 5 Valley Christian Trojans in the State quarterfinal game Friday night in Page, AZ.

Sand Devils senior runningback Kele Meredith put the Sand Devils up early on his first carry of the night a 60-yard touchdown run. That carry pushed Meredith over 2,000 rushing yards on the season for the Sand Devils. Sand Devils up 8-0.

The Trojans offense answered quickly on Meredith’s touchdown in just three plays the Sand Devils lead 8-7. Sand Devils offense next possession went three and out turning the ball back over to the Trojans offense. Trojans offense showed why they were a heavily favorite team on the road to the fourth-seeded Sand Devils.

Trojans would add seven more to the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter to get their first lead of the night 14-8.

Sand Devils and Trojans offense would be held scoreless for the second quarter. Bringing the score at the break 14-8 Trojans.

The Trojans received the ball in the third quarter with an impressive drive that was capped with a fourteen-yard passing touchdown from Hanzel to McCreight 21-8 Trojans.

Sand Devils would get the ball back with a critical drive ahead of them. Sand Devils offense would not be able to get any momentum going with their first possession of the second half given the ball back to the Trojans. Trojans issuing play resulted in a rushing touchdown to extend their lead to twenty.

Sand Devils are opening the fourth quarter with the ball and down by twenty with the season on the line. With just eight minutes to go in the game, the Sand Devils scored on a rushing touchdown to cut the lead 14-28. Sand Devils defense forced the Trojans to fumble the ball at the Trojans 35 yard line. Here is the Momentum switch.

Just 6:23 on the clock Page down by two possessions need a score on this possession just what Coach Stephens and the football God’s ordered. Five plays later Sand Devils cut Valley Christian lead to only six 22-28 on a rushing touchdown.

This is the time when the defense for the Sand Devils needs to come through for a stop. Hanzel led the offense all night for the Trojans with the season on the line for both teams. Hanzel was able to power through the Sand Devils defense and move the ball to where the Sand Devils couldn’t stop the clock.

Sand Devils season comes to an end with a 28-22 loss.