Sand Devils Football Camp

Page – The Sand Devils football team held their annual camp beginning on Monday July 9th, the overnight camp will conclude Wednesday at noon. This year there were 32 potential players that attended camp among position coaches. There were a few new faces on the field from last year. The freshman class is determined to prove small guys can also play. The Sand Devils graduated eight players from last year’s 8-3 team. This year’s players returning from last year’s team are looking to make a positive impact. Lakepowelllife Sports Director Petey Dorris was able to catch up with Senior Runningback Dillon Anderson for a quick interview, Anderson tells Lake Powell Life Sports his personal goal this season is “5 interceptions and 10 touchdowns” as a runningback/cornerback. Anderson split his time between the two positions last season for the Sand Devils.