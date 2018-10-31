Sand Devils Football Brings Home Top Honors
October 31
10:06 2018
Page Sand Devils remarkable season has been highlighted with the best record overall at 9-1 and undefeated in region play Sand Devil roster has been highlighted with fifteen seniors . On Tuesday the all region honor were released and Sand Devils lead all school with first team honors with ten players. Sand Devils defense this season only gave up thirteen points in region play. Behind a remarkable season the Sand Devils host the first round playoff game Friday November 2, 2018 7 pm Kickoff.
ALL-REGION 1ST TEAM
Dainian Sloan-Defensive Backs
Cheyenne Richardson-Defensive Lineman
Hayden Gracia-Defensive Lineman
Brandon James-Linebacker
Andrew Curley-Offensive Lineman
Cameron Billy-Offensive Lineman
Dainian Sloan-Placekicke
Robert Smith-Quarterback
Justin Salabiye-Receivers/Tight Ends
Kele Meredith-Running Back
ALL-REGION 2ND TEAM
Giovanni Coulson-Defensive Backs
Nikolas Yazzie-Defensive Lineman
Terran Blackgoat-Offensive Lineman
Kimball Begay-Receivers/Tight Ends
REGION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hayden Gracia-Region Defensive Player of the Year
REGION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Robert Smith-Region Offensive Player of the Year
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kele Meredith-Region Player of the Year