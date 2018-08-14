Sand Devils Fall Sports Season is Upon Us.

Summer is coming to an end and school is back in session which means fall sports are right around the corner. The Page Sand Devils sports teams have been preparing for the upcoming season over summer break. The Football team kicks off their season this Friday August 17, 2018 at home against Payson Longhorns at 7pm. Sand Devil volleyball opens their season on the road to Rock Point on Tuesday August 28, 2018. For Complete Sand Devils Fall Sports schedule click the links Below.

Sand Devils Volleyball

Sand Devils Football

Sand Devils Girls Soccer

Sand Devils Boys Soccer