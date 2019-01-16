Sand Devils Fall In Overtime

Sand Devils varsity boys faced number one Chinle Wildcats on Tuesday night. Page, shooting well, held a five-point advantage, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter. The Sand Devils and Wildcats both scored 13 points apiece in the second quarter. The Sand Devils took a five-point lead, 27-22, into the locker room at halftime.

The Sand Devils and Wildcats played evenly on the offensive side of the third period both netted 12 points. Chinle Wildcats would chip away at the Sand Devils lead in the fourth quarter netting six of nine free throws to outscore the Sand Devils 10-5 and force overtime. Sand Devils and Wildcats knotted up at 44 a piece.

In overtime Copper Burbank netted eight free throws to lift the Wildcats over the Sand Devils 57-52. Sand Devils biggest lead of the night was 10 in the second quarter. Gabe Gomez canned 13 points for Page. Jordan Varner added seven points, followed by Justin Salabiye, Dillon Neztsosie and Trent Holiday with six points apiece.

Up next

Page @ Window Rock Saturday