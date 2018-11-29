Sand Devils Fall All-Stars

The Navajo Times sports department hit a new milestone this year. There were 92 nomination forms turned in by area high school coaches for the 2018 Fall Sports season. Needless to say it was no easy task but the sports staff vetted through a ton of nominations over the past few days. There were plenty of candidates to consider for our annual All-Star selections and due to the high number of nominations this year’s list is a little larger than what we’ve had in the past. As always we try to recognize all of our student-athletes, from the larger schools to some of the smaller programs.

On Friday, Dec. 7, we will honor all of the All-Stars at an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. This event is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 9 a.m. with the first photo session beginning at 10 a.m. All athletes named to the All-Star list are encouraged to bring their uniform tops. Following the photo session we will go directly with the awards ceremony and at that time we will name our athletes and coaches of the year. The keynote speaker for our event is the honorable Navajo Nation Council Speaker Lorenzo Bates.

Football

Kele Meredith

Cameron Billy

Robert Smith

Hayden Gracia

Brandon James

Girls cross-country

Sofia Bryan

Miquedah Taliman

Boys cross-country

Bowen Martin

Morgan Fowler

Trent Holiday

Skylar Sandoval

Lance Harris

Volleyball

Rainey Hoskie

Emma Yazzie

D’Kota Begay

Boys soccer

Jordan Varner

Andrew Mowbray

Kobe Norcross

Stu Sandall

Girls soccer

Kim Preller

Taytum Lund

Kelsey Smith

Ann Connelly