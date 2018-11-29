News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Sand Devils Fall All-Stars

Sand Devils Fall All-Stars
November 29
13:25 2018
Print This Article

The Navajo Times sports department hit a new milestone this year. There were 92 nomination forms turned in by area high school coaches for the 2018 Fall Sports season. Needless to say it was no easy task but the sports staff vetted through a ton of nominations over the past few days. There were plenty of candidates to consider for our annual All-Star selections and due to the high number of nominations this year’s list is a little larger than what we’ve had in the past. As always we try to recognize all of our student-athletes, from the larger schools to some of the smaller programs.

On Friday, Dec. 7, we will honor all of the All-Stars at an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. This event is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 9 a.m. with the first photo session beginning at 10 a.m. All athletes named to the All-Star list are encouraged to bring their uniform tops. Following the photo session we will go directly with the awards ceremony and at that time we will name our athletes and coaches of the year. The keynote speaker for our event is the honorable Navajo Nation Council Speaker Lorenzo Bates.

Football
Kele Meredith
Cameron Billy
Robert Smith
Hayden Gracia
Brandon James

Girls cross-country
Sofia Bryan
Miquedah Taliman

Boys cross-country
Bowen Martin
Morgan Fowler
Trent Holiday
Skylar Sandoval
Lance Harris

Volleyball
Rainey Hoskie
Emma Yazzie
D’Kota Begay

Boys soccer
Jordan Varner
Andrew Mowbray
Kobe Norcross
Stu Sandall

Girls soccer
Kim Preller
Taytum Lund
Kelsey Smith
Ann Connelly

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Slider height and/or width are not valid or smaller than 50px

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.