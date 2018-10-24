News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Sand Devils Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

October 24
13:41 2018
The Page Sand Devils Boy’s and Girl’s cross country teams traveled to Walnut, California over the weekend for the Worlds Largest Cross Country meet at Mt. SAC  Invitational. Sand Devils went into the cross country meet with intentions on bringing home some hardware to put in the trophy case.

Page Sand Devils senior Morgan Fowler finished in first place in the three mile run for the boy’s cross country division. Followed by Trent Holiday coming in at the thirteen spot and Lance Harris rounding out the top twenty for the Sand Devils boy’s division at Mt. SAC Invitational with a sixteen place finish.

Boy’s Notable Finishes 

Sylar Sandoval 25th

Kaipo Uejo 32nd

Rex Martin 52nd

Bowen Martin 61st

Sand Devils senior Sofia Bryan was the highest Sand Devil girl to finish the three mile run finishing in  seventh place. Sofia Bryan has put up some remarkable numbers throughout the season for the Sand Devils but Saturday was the season best for Bryan as she finished the three-mile run with the time of 20:34.0. Following Bryan was Mikala Benaly brought home the fifteenth spot rounding out the top twenty for the Sand Devils was Nahaniya Fowler at seventeenth.

Girls’s Notable Finishes

Jaddah Whitehair 23rd

Miquedah Tailman 24th

Ashlyn Adaki 30th

Nadya Begay 39th

The Sand Devils still have two more meets this season before the State meet on November 10 in Cave Creek, AZ.

 

 

 

