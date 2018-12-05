Sand Devils Boys With A Big Win In Home Opener

Sand Devils boys basketball took to the hardwood last night in front of a home crowd against El Capitan Eagles. Sand Devils controlled the game opening up on a 14-2 run in the first seven minutes of action. Sand Devils led at the end of the first quarter 14-4. Sand Devils in the second quarter continue to dominate the Eagles with the full court press extending their lead to 29-14 entering halftime.

Second half the Sand Devils Gabe Gomez hit a three-pointer that sparked a Sand Devils run. Gomez was dishing out assist among adding nine points for the Sand Devils with seven points in the third quarter. Sand Devils outscored the Eagles in the third quarter 20 to 12 and extended their lead 49-26. Benjamin Alvarez led the Sand Devils in scoring with 12 points followed by three Sand Devils that finished with nine points.

Sand Devils improve to 2-1on the season with a 62-37 victory over El Capitan Eagles. Next up for the Sand Devils Lake Powell Holiday Classic Thursday 8:00 tip off against Rancho Rams from Las Vegas.