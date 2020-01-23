Sand Devils Boys Win Another One

The Page Sand Devils boys’ basketball team solidified their position as # 1 in the section by defeating the visiting El Capitan High School Eagles 59-39 on Wednesday (1/22). Since the girls’ team wasn’t playing Wednesday the crowd you might’ve expected did not materialize in the Page High School gym.

The Eagles, from Colorado City, Colorado came to play. Their enthusiastic energy, matched with some of the longest passes you’ll ever see in a high school basketball game, made the night interesting for both teams, and for those in attendance.

Page Assistant Page Coach Aaron Anderson thought the Sand Devils played well in the first half.

The halftime score was Page 40 El Tapatio 17.

“The second half we didn’t play very well,” said the coach.

We asked Coach Anderson in particular about Stuart Sandall, who had 16-points for the game.

“He did real well in the first half,” he said. “But in the second half, they were double-teaming him. He’s coming along. He changes shots and he helps us on defense. He;’s a good rebounder. He’s going to be a good player.”

As far as what’s ahead for the Sand Devil guys, Coach Anderson says they just have to take it one game at a time.

“Every game is important and you cannot underestimate anybody that you play,” he added.

And what’s ahead for the guys and the girls are two tough games Saturday afternoon in Window Rock.

The girls play at 3 PM.

The boys play at 4:30.