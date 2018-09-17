News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Sand Devils Boys Varsity Soccer Off to a Hot Start

September 17
12:38 2018
Sand Devils Varsity boys soccer is off to a hot start this season with just two games in the books the Sand Devils are 2-0. With the varsity team graduating several players last season Sand Devils are loaded with a lot of young talent. Coach Ryan Palizzi tells Lake Powell Life Sports that a majority of the players are underclassmen and that the team has 36 members, the most in many, many years.

The Sand Devils defense has been the key to a great start for the team. At the Show Low Invitational tournament PHS earned their first shut out of the season against Benson 1-0, Coach Palizzi says Ben Treece, Stuart Sandall, and Gabe Szabo played great defense for Page in the Sand Devils’ first shutout of the season. Next match is Friday against Grand Canyon at home.

