Sand Devils Take Third In The Boys Lake Powell Holiday Classic

The 41st annual Lake Powell Holiday Classic was a success for the Boys and Girls basketball teams. The girls Lake Powell Holiday Classic was held November 29 – December 1. The Lady Sand Devils defeated their opponents in the first and second round putting them in the championship game on Saturday against Bishop Gorman. The Sand Devils came up short to the Gaels 51-35. Lady Sand Devils finished second in the Lake Powell Holiday Classic.

The Boys Lake Powell Holiday Classic was held this past weekend. In the first round game against the El Capitan Eagles, the Sand Devils controlled the entire game jumping out to a 20 point lead midway through the second quarter. The Eagles never cut the Sand Devils lead to single digits in the second half. Sand Devils defeated the Eagles 55-30 to advance to the semifinal game against Valley Christian. In game two of the tournament, the Sand Devils were outmanned by the size of the Valley Christian Trojans. Sand Devils in the second half were outscored in the first 11 minutes 26-3 which resulted into a deficit the Sand Devils couldn’t get out of falling in the semifinal game 55-36. The Sand Devils played Saturday for the third place game against Kingman Academy Tigers. The Sand Devils jumped out in front of the Tigers early in the first half never trailing in the game. Gabe Gomes and Dillon Neztsosie led the Sand Devils in scoring with 22 points apiece. Neztsosie and Gomez outscored the Tigers themselves. Sand Devils boys finished the Tournament in third place.

The Lake Powell Holiday Classic is a building tool that will get both the Lady Sand Devils and the Boys team ready for their upcoming holiday tournaments that they will be participating in over the Christmas break. The Lady Sand Devils will Travel to Las Vegas, NV on December 27, 2018, and the Boys will Travel to Albuquerque, NM December 26, 2018. Sand Devils return to action this Saturday against Snowflake Lobos at 2:30 pm.