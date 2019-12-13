Sand Devils Boys Take Game # 1 55-18

Game # 1 of the Boys’ 2019 Lake Powell Holiday Classic went well for the Page Sand Devils Thursday night at Page High School. The guys improved their season record to 7-0 as they soundly defeated the Tigers of Kingman Academy 55-18.

The game went pretty much Page’s way from the opening tip-off. Their halftime lead before a boisterous and large crowd was 35-11.

If there was a down moment it was when senior Gabe Gomez went down late in the game with what appeared to be a knee injury. He was helped off the court and did not return. But he was walking on his own.

Junior Stuart Sandall led the Sand Devils in scoring with 17. He also added a good number of rebounds along the way. Robert Smith, the junior, had 9-points for Page and Gomez had 8-points.

The Page defense was filled with energy from beginning to end. Coach Justin Smith has said that defense is the key to his team’s success this year.

As of Thursday night, we did now know who the Sand Devils would play on Friday, day-2 of the tournament. They will take on the winner of the late game; Rancho Las Vegas against El Capitan High School.

The earlier game Thursday night saw Monument Valley play their hearts out, but they lost to Valley Christian 63-52.

But we do know the time of Friday’s Page High School game; 6:30 p.m.

Featured Photo: The Page cheerleaders at halftime Thursday