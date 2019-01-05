Sand Devils Boys On Cruise Control Against Sedona

Sand Devils varsity boys completed a series sweep against the Sedona Scorpions last night, 75-18. Gabe Gomez hit a three-pointer in the open seconds right in front of the Scorpions bench to force Scorpions coach to call a thirty-second timeout. Out of the timeout, the scorpions would answer back with a Joey Coughhn eight-foot jump shot from the right elbow.

Dainian Sloan would hit a shot from twenty-three feet out to start the Sand Devils off with back to back three’s in the first forty-five seconds of play. After popping back to back threes by Gomez and Sloan, the Sand Devils would hit a drought going 0-8 from deep over the next six minutes.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Jordan Varner hit a three from the left elbow to give Page a, 13-6 led. Only up seven after one-quarter of play Sand Devils would continue to full court press Sedona to open up the second quarter.

Sand Devils forcing three quick turnovers in the opening minutes of the second quarter extended the lead to thirteen, 19-6. Page would outscore Sedona 15-4 to close out the first half of play on the evening. Up by eighteen at the break, 28-10, didn’t stop coach Skubal from continuing to full court press the Scorpions.

Sloan took control in the third quarter on offense scoring 13 of his 16 points, before exiting the game at the one twenty mark in the third quarter. Sand Devils would empty their bench as they led by forty-three points, 55-12.

Page would only give up a total of eight points in the second half on Friday night to hand Sedona their sixth straight loss and fall to 1-9 on the season.

Sand Devils open regional play Saturday in Kayenta, against Monument Valley.