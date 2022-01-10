Sand Devils Boy’s B-Ball Game Canceled Tonight – Girls Still on!

According to social media posts from Page Sand Devil Athletics and Page Unified School District, the Sand Devils Boy’s basketball games tonight against Chinle have been canceled. In the original scheduling, tonight’s games were meant to be played tomorrow, Tuesday January 11th. They were moved to today, January 10th, because of a shortage of available referees. Neither the Freshman & JV boys team or the Varsity team will play tonight, but the posts do mention that the games will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The Lady Sand Devils will still take the court today to play against Chinle, with the Freshman & JV game starting at 4:30pm, and Varsity girls at 6pm. You can listen to the Varsity game on 98.3 The Bandit, or online at network1sports.com.