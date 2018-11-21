Sand Devils Boys and Girls Wins Opener

Sand Devils varsity Boys and Girls Basketball 2018-2019 season started yesterday with a visit to Many Farms to face the Lobos. Sand Devils Girls varsity basketball coming to the season after claiming the 2018 State championship. Sand Devils look to repeat with eleven returning players and three starters from last season. Sand Devils girls started off slow against the Lobos only scoring 17 points in the first two quarters of action. Sand Devils regrouped at the break to outscore the Lobos 35-20 to escape a victory on the road 52-33. Sand Devils Varsity boys started opposite of the girls started strong and didn’t let up on the gas pedal and the end of the first haft the Sand Devils boys were leading 45-11 Sand Devils put twenty-seven more in the second half to route the Lobos 72-31 victory. Sand Devils return to action next Tuesday on the road to Winslow.