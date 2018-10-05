Sand Devils Blank the Fighting Scouts

Homecoming was a game for the record book the second highest scoring game for the Sand Devils ever. Sand Devils defeated the Monument Valley in 1974, 102-0. Which the record still holds in BOLD print. Tonight the Sand Devils improve to 2-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall Sand Devils Defeat Window Rock Fighting Scouts 94-0 and yes that’s correct 94 points. Sand Devils forced the Fighting Scouts QB, Joey Begay, to throw five interceptions which three of them were good for pick sixes. Sand Devils have outscored conference opponents 160-0 in the two games so far face the Ganado Hornets next week on the road. Sand Devils offense rushed for 21 carries and 365 yards unbelievable. Senior Runningback Kele Meredith broke 1,000 yards on the ground in his first carry of the night on a 45 yard run from the line of scrimmage. WAY TO GO SAND DEVILS!