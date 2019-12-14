Sand Devils beat a Very Tough Rancho; Next Up; Hurricane!

Sand Devils Prevail in a Very Tight Game 52-48

Now it’s on to the Lake Powell Holiday Classic Title Game Against Hurricane!!

The Page Sand Devils ran into a few obstacles Friday night when they met the Rams from Rancho High School in Las Vegas. For one they were playing without the services of senior guard Gabe Gomez, who was injured during Thursday’s victory over Kingman Academy.

Another obstacle may have been the fact that Friday’s opponent, the Rams, had scored a whopping 100-points the previous night in beating Al Capitan High School. One hundred points will get your attention.

Another barrier in the way of victory was the Rams’ Giontae Jackson, who did everything in his power to make it a miserable night for the Devils’ junior Stuart Sandall. Number 35 on Rancho made every effort “Stu” made to get down court, a major effort. But all-in-all Sandall prevailed, with fifteen points and half of Page’s 30-rebounds!

One of the real highlights for the Sand Devils’ game was # 12 Maurice Smith of the Sand Devils. Here was a young sophomore who had to step into the big shoes of Gomez, who will likely miss Saturday’s game, too.

Coach Justin Smith was very happy with the way Maurice Smith handled himself.

“I thought he played his best defensive game of the year,” said the coach right after the game. “He stepped up and took care of the ball.”

Smith felt his team handled the ferocious full-court press of the Rams very well, “until the last minutes of the game.”

That’s when Rancho made it incredibly close. That is until # 1 Robert Smith made a couple of successful free throws with just 2.2 seconds left.

“Along with Maurice, I really think Robert stepped it up tonight,” added Coach Smith. “I thought he had a heck of a game.”

Robert Smith was also guarding Fredy Vargas, who Smith considered their best player.

Justin Smith was very proud of his guys, who are now 8-0 on the season.

“Everyone who played, played with intensity and heart,” added the Coach. “Like the little freshman, Orlandon (Yazzie). He went in there and he attacked the rim and got knocked on his keister.”

After a while, Coach Smith felt they had to get the ball inside. He said that’s when Stuart Sandall really got going and made a big difference in the outcome.

We ended our interview after the game with the coach praising Jonah Holiday.

“I haven’t given him enough praise this year,” said Smith. “He is solid all the time.”

Leading scorers for the Sand Devils vs. the Rams:

Stuart Sandall 15

Robert Smith 13

Jordan Varner 11

Johah Holiday 9

Maurice Smith 6

Next up for your fighting Sand Devils is the Holiday Classic Championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Hurricane HS, which beat Monument Valley Friday night 51-49.